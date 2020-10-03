1/1
Larry Thomas Brownlee
It is with great sadness that the family of Larry Thomas Brownlee announces his peaceful passing on Wednesday September 30, 2020 at TBRHSC at the age of 78. Larry was born October 18, 1941 to Thomas and Edna Brownlee and grew up in Westfort. After leaving Great Lakes Pulp and Paper, Larry was a successful entrepreneur running his own business for over 40 years. Larry was married to Donna Bicknell on June 24, 1966. Larry enjoyed boating, football and golfing. However, his greatest joy was his family. He will be remembered by daughters Darragh (Joe) Doerflinger, Laura (Rob) Guadagnolo, son Cameron Stefanato and grandchildren Kaleigh, Ashley, Lindsay, Anthony, Alandra, Danika, and Mason. Larry is also survived by his brother Robert (Diane) Brownlee and sisters Dawn (Colin) Webb, Heather (Nick) Fratpietro and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife Donna and parents Tom and Edna. In keeping with Larry's wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family interment will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Northern Cancer Fund or Canadian Diabetes Association would be appreciated.

Thomas Brownlee will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 13, 2021.


On-line Condolences
may be sent to
www.blakefuneralchapel.com



Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Oct. 3, 2020.
