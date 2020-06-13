It is with heavy hearts the family of Larry Ward sadly announce his unexpected passing on Thursday, June 4th, 2020. Larry was born February 22nd, 1956. He was a beloved brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great uncle and great-great uncle, friend and a treasured member of our family. Predeceased by: mom and dad, Bertha & Percy Ward, sister Lillian Baxter, brother-in-law Patrick Baxter. Survived by: brother Don (Betty), nephews and nieces: Jamie Ward, Doug Ward (Jenn), Jodi James (Donny), Debbie Ward, Ward Baxter (Lynn), Mary Markwart (Jim), Theresa Meadows (Tim), Tom Baxter (Ida), Patti Baxter and their respective families. At our many family get-togethers Larry loved spending time with his Thunder Bay great- nieces and nephews: Amy, Travis, Sarah, Riley, Jared, Brady and great-great nephew Hayden, and also Kennedy, Ryan, Ella and Mara when they visited from Sudbury. Larry was the life of any party. Whether it be with his friends from the group homes or our many family get-togethers you could always count on Larry to be in "fine form"!! Larry loved to dance and sing. He was in his glory when singing O Canada at group home functions but his first love was Christmas carols!! On family sleigh rides Larry would sit up front with the driver and happily and very loudly sing Jingle Bells over and over again. We would do Karaoke at some family get- togethers and once Larry got hold of the microphone, we all just sang along with him!! At our family Halloween parties Larry always came in his clown costume, the big shoes and the well worn nose were a given. He took part in all the games and loved his carved pumpkin and treat bag to take home. Larry fancied himself to be a "Ladies Man." He loved horses, cowboy hats, his fancy suspenders, but most of all, besides eating and being with family, Larry loved to open presents. Name tags meant nothing to him. If he opened it, he took it home! Christmas was always an exciting event, trying to retrieve gifts back from Larry, but in the end he was always happy to leave with his own gifts and the awesome gingerbread house he had made. Larry loved his birthday parties. We always did something special and he knew it was his special day, just for him. He got to blow out candles but the best part, the presents were all for him! Of all the family events we did, we know Larry was not fond of tubing. All you could hear is Larry yelling "Danger!" all the way down the hill. He preferred to sit in the lodge and have a beer. Anyone that met Larry has a special story to tell. He touched the hearts of all he met. Special thanks to all the amazing Staff and Management of Options Northwest, especially Nicholetts Group Home where Larry happily lived for many, many years. Special thanks to the Emergency Response Team for their quick arrival to help Larry. Also a heartfelt thanks to Dr. Heringer and nurse Jim Harper for your compassion and going above and beyond. Your kindness will be forever remembered. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Larry's Life will be announced at a later date. Throughout his life, Larry proudly participated in the Special Olympics. If friends so desire, donations to Special Olympics Thunder Bay in Larry's memory would make our hearts smile. Donations may be sent to:





Special Olympics Thunder Bay

c/o 421 Donald Street West,

Thunder Bay ON, P7E 5Y1.



“Down Syndrome

It doesn't mean I'm down,

It means I help people who are feeling down,

My smiles are contagious,

My laugh is medicine for the heart,

My hugs are heavenly,

My heart itself is PURE GOLD”.



Larry you will live in our hearts forever.



