On Saturday, February 22, 2020, Laura Helen Wiita loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend passed away at the age of 95.
Laura was born on December 20, 1924 in Schreiber, Ontario and moved to Port Arthur in 1928. She graduated from Port Arthur Collegiate Institute in 1943 and began her teaching career at Kivikoski School. She had many wonderful memories from her teaching career and was especially fond of her time at McKenzie School where she retired in 1981.
Throughout WWII, Laura translated letters written in English from a serviceman to his mother who could only read Finnish. Upon his return to Canada, Ed Wiita went to thank her for her help. They met on a Monday, he proposed on the Wednesday and they were engaged that Saturday. Ed and Laura enjoyed 53 years of marriage. Laura and Ed enjoyed the outdoors, travelling and spending time with friends and family on Lakeshore Drive, Northern Light Lake and Nolalu.
After Ed's passing in 1999, Laura started “New Connections” at the 55 Plus Centre; a group she organized on the idea of widows helping widows. With this group, she enjoyed several years of companionship and travel. She was recognized for her work with a Thunder Bay Citizen of Exceptional Achievement award in 2016.
Laura will be fondly remembered by her son Robert (Nancy) Wiita, her grandchildren Lydia Wiita (Mat Noble), Eyrin Wiita (Sheldon Martens) and Ryan Wiita (Melissa Kennedy) and her great-grandchildren Cooper, Josephine, Rowan and Asher.
With respect to her wishes, a private family service will be held. Arrangements have been entrusted to EVEREST FUNERAL CHAPEL, 299 Waverley Street at Algoma.
The family would like to thank the staff at The Walford and Roseview Manor for their exceptional care.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Sick Kids Foundation or Ronald McDonald House would be greatly appreciated.
