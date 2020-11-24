It is with great sadness that the family of Laura Osmar announces her peaceful passing on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Laura was born on February 24, 1963 in Thunder Bay. She attended Cornwall School, Gron Morgan High School and Confederation College. Laura was continually upgrading her skills and at the time of her passing was still attending college, being well liked by her peers and was always willing to help another student whenever possible. Laura was predeceased by her parents, Helen (1999), Harold (2004), sister Deborah (2017) and brother-in-law Edwin (2015). She is survived by her brothers Wayne (Patricia), Chris (Emily), sisters Patricia (Earl), Cindy (Al) and special nephew Ethan. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive. Laura enjoyed being with her family, watching classic movies and being with her close friends Myrna, Tammy, Doris, Stew and Lexi as family and friends were important to her. Services for Laura will be held at a later date. Donations can be made to a charity of your choice.





