1/1
Laura Osmar
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Laura's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

It is with great sadness that the family of Laura Osmar announces her peaceful passing on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Laura was born on February 24, 1963 in Thunder Bay. She attended Cornwall School, Gron Morgan High School and Confederation College. Laura was continually upgrading her skills and at the time of her passing was still attending college, being well liked by her peers and was always willing to help another student whenever possible. Laura was predeceased by her parents, Helen (1999), Harold (2004), sister Deborah (2017) and brother-in-law Edwin (2015). She is survived by her brothers Wayne (Patricia), Chris (Emily), sisters Patricia (Earl), Cindy (Al) and special nephew Ethan. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive. Laura enjoyed being with her family, watching classic movies and being with her close friends Myrna, Tammy, Doris, Stew and Lexi as family and friends were important to her. Services for Laura will be held at a later date. Donations can be made to a charity of your choice.

Online condolences
may be made at
www.sargentandson.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sargent & Son
21 N. Court St.
Thunder Bay, ON P7A 4T4
807-345-5351
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sargent & Son

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved