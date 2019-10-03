|
|
Mrs. Laura Violet Wright, age 88 years, passed away unexpectedly at home on Sunday, September 29, 2019. Born Port Arthur on July 24, 1931, the daughter of Urho and Alli Raivio, Laura was a lifetime resident and member of St. Paul's United Church. She was married to Rodger Wright for 25 years until his passing in 1979 and together they raised 4 children. Laura possessed an independent spirit and a heart of gold and took great enjoyment in socializing with family and friends. She played a huge part in helping to raise her granddaughter Eija, ultimately forging a special bond between them. Laura worked at Eaton's for many years, retiring at age 65, where she made many lifelong friendships that she cherished until her last day. She will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed by her daughters Debra (Robert) Pedersen and Arlene (Juergen) Meier, son-in-law Kari Peuhkuri and daughter-in-law Liana Wright. Grandchildren: Sonja (Shane) Addis, Ryan and Graeme Pedersen, Adam Perrier, Mandy (Dustin) Gacek, Christine Meier and Eija Peuhkuri; great grandchildren Eli and Georgia Violet Addis and Willow Gacek as well as by nieces, nephews and other relatives. She was predeceased by her husband Rodger, son Bradley and daughter Brenda. Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in the Sargent & Son Funeral Chapel, 21 N. Court Street, with Rev. Robert Smith presiding. The interment will take place at Riverside Cemetery. Visitation for friends will be held Sunday, Oct. 6th between 1:00 and 3:00 pm. As expressions of sympathy memorials to the charity of your choice would be appreciated.On-line condolences
