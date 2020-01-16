|
2020-01-15On Sunday January 12, 2020 Mrs. Laureen Frances Soloway (nee Colyer), age 59 years, passed away peacefully with family by her side at Thunder Bay Regional Health Science Centre. Laurie was a lifelong resident of Thunder Bay. There was nothing more important to her than family. She demonstrated her love by visiting family all over Canada while battling cancer, traveling right up until her final days.
She will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed by her husband Gordon Soloway, daughters and grand children Jennifer Godden (Liam and Nigel), Angela Halvorsen (Natasha and Brennan), Elizabeth Soloway (William and Colin), Blair Capar (Genia and Rhionna).
Laureen worked for many years at BDO Dunwoody as an accounting tech and also in insolvency where she loved crunching numbers and became close with several of her co-workers.
Special thanks from our family to Thunder Bay Regional Health Science Centre Cancer Care Team for the tremendous support and care you provided us. We would also like to thank Cumberland Regional Health Centre (Ambulatory care and the blood bank) for making it possible to spend time over the holidays in Nova Scotia surrounded by family and love.
As per Laurie's wishes there will not be a service. Donations in memory of Laureen Soloway can be made to Thunder Bay Regional Cancer Centre or a charity of your choice.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Simpler Times Cremation Centre, 332 North May Street, Thunder Bay.
