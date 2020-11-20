1/2
Laurie-Ann Boyd
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Laurie-Ann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share


March 8, 1969 - November 18, 2020

It's is with broken hearts we are sadden to announce the  passing of Laurie-Ann Boyd, age 51 at her residence. Born and raised in Thunder Bay,  Laurie-Ann travelled the world as a personal caregiver. Her compassion and love for her clients meant so much to her. She had a heart too big to wear! Laurie-Ann loved music and lately wished to go fishing again. Family and friends meant everything to her. Due to her illness Laurie-Ann's life changed drastically. Predeceased by her father (Charlie Dixon Boyd) Grandparents (Gordon and Martha Boyd) Uncles Henry Bober and Fred Handzlik, Cousins Shane Bober, Kenny Dennis. Survived by her mother Donna Boyd, Grandmother/Baba Mary Bober Handzlik Aunts, Christina (Gord) White, Helen Dennis, Cathy Handzlik. Uncle Carl (Cindy) Bober, and too many cousins to mention! Due to COVID, there will not be a service. Let us all remember Laurie by giving a hug to a family member or dear friend and her memory. 



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Nov. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved