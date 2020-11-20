

March 8, 1969 - November 18, 2020





It's is with broken hearts we are sadden to announce the passing of Laurie-Ann Boyd, age 51 at her residence. Born and raised in Thunder Bay, Laurie-Ann travelled the world as a personal caregiver. Her compassion and love for her clients meant so much to her. She had a heart too big to wear! Laurie-Ann loved music and lately wished to go fishing again. Family and friends meant everything to her. Due to her illness Laurie-Ann's life changed drastically. Predeceased by her father (Charlie Dixon Boyd) Grandparents (Gordon and Martha Boyd) Uncles Henry Bober and Fred Handzlik, Cousins Shane Bober, Kenny Dennis. Survived by her mother Donna Boyd, Grandmother/Baba Mary Bober Handzlik Aunts, Christina (Gord) White, Helen Dennis, Cathy Handzlik. Uncle Carl (Cindy) Bober, and too many cousins to mention! Due to COVID, there will not be a service. Let us all remember Laurie by giving a hug to a family member or dear friend and her memory.