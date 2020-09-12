1/1
Lavina Walters
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, Lavina Walters at 6:13 pm on Tuesday, September 8th, 2020. Born May 27, 1942 in Fort William, Ontario, she lived in Thunder Bay all of her life.

Lavina worked a number of jobs – Kemps Fisheries, Keenan Sheet Metal and Kenworth Trucks before becoming self employed at Smith & Walters Welding Ltd, Trailer Warehouse and Wash Yer Wheels.

Family was the most important thing and she absolutely beamed when everyone was together. Lavina was loved and respected by all. She was quick witted and had a great sense of humour. Her laughter will always be remembered.

She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Ken, daughter, Laurie (Tony Hald), and son, Tim (Michelle). Grandchildren Tabetha Driol (Aaron), Travis Harju (Simone), Steven Walters and Shaun Walters (Krista) and great-grandchild, Hannah. She is also survived by her brother, George VanVoris, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends.

Lavina was predeceased by her parents, Herbert and Irene VanVoris.

Always happiest near water (or in a waterfight), Ken and Lavina owned camps in the area, and a summer house on a river in Griffith, Ontario.

Many thanks to all of the doctors and nurses in 3C, ICU, 2A and Palliative Care for taking care of Lavina in her final days.

In accordance with Lavina's wishes, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Should friends so desire, donations made in memory of Lavina to a charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Westfort Chapel, 420 West Gore Street at James.


Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Sep. 12, 2020.
