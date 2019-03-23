|
In particularly loving memory of a truly remarkable husband, father and friend who passed away on March 29, 2018.
We miss you desperately, Larry, but fortunately, God has blessed us with welcomed daily flashbacks of the incredibly wonderful life we shared with you. This and our immense love and respect for you, have encouraged and inspired us to face the future with determination and to be positive, which of course, is what you would expect from us.
You have served Canada with distinction both as a highly respected diplomat and a senior public servant whose hard work, integrity and commitment have had a constructive impact on others.
Indeed, you are very sadly missed by your loving wife, Margaret, devoted daughters, Tonya and Christa, their spouses, Maxime and Peter, as well as your adoring grandchildren, Catherine, Nicolas, Sophie, Hugo and Gabrielle.