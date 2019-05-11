|
|
Mr. Lawrence Edgar Leroux, age 72 years, resident of Thunder Bay, passed away peacefully at St. Joseph's Hospital on May 5, 2019. Born on May 28, 1946 in Penetanguishene, he was raised and lived in the Hamilton Area until moving to the Lakehead region in 1985. Larry greatly enjoyed fishing, hunting and most of all, his grandchildren. Larry is survived by his wife Lorraine, children Brandon (Carol) and Charlene (Kerry), grandchildren Charray (Dave), Tyler, Lydia, Ryan and great granddaughter Olivia. He was predeceased by his parents Gerald and Muriel, and brothers Mark and Bob. Cremation has taken place, as Larry wishes, no service will be held. If friends so desire, in lieu of flowers, donations to the would be greatly appreciated by the family.Online condolences
