|
|
Mr. Lawrence Henry Stroud passed away suddenly on Monday, August 26th, 2019 in Penticton Regional Hospital, Penticton, BC.
He is lovingly remembered by his wife of 35 years, Pamela (nee Beach), children Lawrence (Sheryl Hedlund), Jamie (Fay Green) Thunder Bay, and Carolyn Stroud Windsor, ON. Step-children Dawn Snell (Daniel) and Trevor Hanna (Stacey) of BC. By his grandchildren Sydney, Leandra, Amy and Warren Stroud; Harley Drebit, Thunder Bay, ON; Shayne McKenzie, Windsor, ON; Charlotte and Elizabeth Hanna, Naramata,BC; Andrew, Dani, David, Diara, Ahelia, Nelson, BC . He will be missed by his brother Kenneth Stroud (Mary) Windsor, ON and sisters Michele Keehn and Karen Davidson (Bob) Thunder Bay, ON and his many nieces and nephews and other relatives.
He was born in Port Arthur, ON to Juanita and Henry Stroud, on August 20, 1939. He was raised and educated locally. He became a journeyman sheet metal worker and loved to work with his hands. There wasn't anything he couldn't build! He was a long-time member and past president of the Lakehead Archers Inc., Thunder Bay, ON and enjoyed the sport with his family. He was a guard at the Thunder Bay Correctional Centre.
Later in life he became a skilled wood carver, winning awards for his beautiful birds, fish, animals and rocking horses. Larry was active in his local church and loved to counsel hurting people or hug babies! He was a kind, gentle and unwavering man, always willing to help others.
Predeceased by his first wife Janet (nee Wojciechowski) in 1980, brother-in-law Don Keehn in 2010, and parents Juanita and Henry Stroud.
Cremation has taken place and internment will be at a later date in Penticton, BC. Condolences may be left at www.providencefuneralhomes.com If desired, Memorial Donations may be made at https://casadeluzmexico.com/give/ or to a charity of your choice.