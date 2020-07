Lawrence Marshall of Red Rock, On passed away peacefully at the age of 69 on July 9, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer. Predeceased by his parents and 2 brothers, he is survived by his wife Debra, two sons Tommy (Penny) and Kevin, brothers Wayne (Jeanny), Gary (Sandra), Joey (Solange) and one sister Cathy (Rejean). He is also survived by his 4 grandchildren, Hunter, Clarissa, Kendra and Dakoda. As per Lawrence's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no service.