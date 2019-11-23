|
|
May 24, 1947 –
November 19, 2019
The family of Lawrence "Larry" Woods sadly announces his passing after a short but courageous battle with cancer. Larry passed peacefully with his loving wife Alfreda of 52 1Ž2 years, his daughters Angela and Stacey, son-in-law Justin by his side. Larry also leaves his granddaughter Abby (Goose) and numerous foster daughters and grandchildren, all whom he loved dearly. Larry is also survived by his sister Lynne (Glen), brother Doug (Pat) and numerous nieces and nephews. Larry moved to Thunder Bay to raise his family while working for Bombardier where he was fortunate to hold various positions both at our local plant and many plants around the world. During his work travels he made many great connections that lasted. Larry was the brother or father you never had and the mentor that you always looked up to and could count on. Larry was loved by so many. He was passionate about many things, Nascar races, Facebook (staying connected to friends and family and playing games). He was also very active in his community, he was on Red Rock town Council, CFDC, Northern Credit Union, St. Mary's Church, Crime Stoppers, and Red Rock Legion 226. Cremation has taken place, services will be held at St. Mary's in Nipigon on Friday November 29 at 11am with reception to follow. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Mary's Nipigon or Red Rock Legion 226.
