Simpler Times Cremation
332 N. May St.
Thunder Bay, ON P7C 3R2
807-623-1220
With sadness, Leah's fur-baby Tiffany, daughter Joanne, ex-husband Pat and granddaughter Ocean mourn her passing on January 31, 2020 at 75 years of age.

Family and friends will gather at a Memorial Tea on Saturday, February 8 from 1-3 PM in the 5th floor Club Room at 120 Cumberland Street South. Interment will follow at a later date.

Please see full obituary at: everestofthunderbay.com Arrangements have been entrusted to Simpler Times Cremation Centre, 332 North May Street, Thunder Bay.

everestofthunderbay.com
