Leah Margaret Ristimaki
OCTOBER 13, 1939 – OCTOBER 26, 2020

With great sadness we announce the passing of Leah Margaret Ristimaki, nee Gambee, at the TBRHSC, following a lengthy illness. Leah is survived and will be forever missed by her Thunder Bay family, siblings Shelby Jorgenson, Gordon (Diane) Gambee, Eber (Judy) Gambee, Eugenia Marsh, niece Tamara Jorgenson, nephew Todd Jorgenson and nephew-in-law Greg Ulok. As per Leah's choice, cremation has taken place and her ashes will be scattered in the ocean in front of her longtime Florida home. Our gratitude is extended to Dr. Miller and Dr. Taha and to the nurses and staff of TBRHSC for their compassion and care of Leah over the last months. A family gathering is planned for the near future.

Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Northwest Funeral Alternative
428 Balmoral Street
Thunder Bay, ON P7C 5G8
807-623-2025
