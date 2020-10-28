



OCTOBER 13, 1939 – OCTOBER 26, 2020



With great sadness we announce the passing of Leah Margaret Ristimaki, nee Gambee, at the TBRHSC, following a lengthy illness. Leah is survived and will be forever missed by her Thunder Bay family, siblings Shelby Jorgenson, Gordon (Diane) Gambee, Eber (Judy) Gambee, Eugenia Marsh, niece Tamara Jorgenson, nephew Todd Jorgenson and nephew-in-law Greg Ulok. As per Leah's choice, cremation has taken place and her ashes will be scattered in the ocean in front of her longtime Florida home. Our gratitude is extended to Dr. Miller and Dr. Taha and to the nurses and staff of TBRHSC for their compassion and care of Leah over the last months. A family gathering is planned for the near future.