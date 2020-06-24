Leanne (Wynn) Holbrook
Lena (Leanne) Mary Holbrook (Wynn) passed away peacefully in her sleep at Hogarth Riverview Manor on June 17, 2020. Leanne was born at Allanwater Bridge on July 15, 1947. She married in 1963 and moved to McKinleyville California where she worked primarily as a PSW until returning to Thunder Bay in 1987. Leanne will be fondly remembered by her children: John Holbrook, Ed Holbrook, Theresa Jensen, and Jennifer (Dani) Boyea along with grandchildren, great grandchildren, and other relatives.



Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Jun. 24, 2020.
