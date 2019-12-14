|
Mr. Lech Matejko, aged 82, resident of Bethammi Nursing Home, passed away at 3:55 p.m. on Dec. 10, 2019. He was born in Warsaw, Poland and moved to Thunder Bay in 1960. He worked over 20 years as a janitor in the L.P.H. Lech loved photography, and also enjoyed coffee with his coffee club friends.Beloved by all...
Lech is survived by his sons Robert and Tomas, sister Joanna Pimentel, nephews Mark Pimentel (wife Rucchi Mathur) and Daniel Pimentel (wife Pauline Ho), and great niece and nephew Maya and Luis. He was predeceased by his brother John, his father Henryk and mother Anna. In keeping with Lech's wishes no service will be held. Interment will be held at Riverview Cemetery.
