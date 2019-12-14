Home

POWERED BY

Services
Northwest Funeral Alternative
428 Balmoral Street
Thunder Bay, ON P7C 5G8
807-623-2025
Resources
More Obituaries for Lech Matejko
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lech Matejko

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lech Matejko Obituary

Mr. Lech Matejko, aged 82, resident of Bethammi Nursing Home, passed away at 3:55 p.m. on Dec. 10, 2019. He was born in Warsaw, Poland and moved to Thunder Bay in 1960. He worked over 20 years as a janitor in the L.P.H. Lech loved photography, and also enjoyed coffee with his coffee club friends.
Lech is survived by his sons Robert and Tomas, sister Joanna Pimentel, nephews Mark Pimentel (wife Rucchi Mathur) and Daniel Pimentel (wife Pauline Ho), and great niece and nephew Maya and Luis. He was predeceased by his brother John, his father Henryk and mother Anna. In keeping with Lech's wishes no service will be held. Interment will be held at Riverview Cemetery.

Beloved by all...


Online condolences
may be made through www.nwfainc.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lech's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Northwest Funeral Alternative
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -