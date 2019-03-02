|
|
Mr. Lee Vincent Chiodo passed away on Sunday, February 24, 2019. He loved to be with horses and spend his time in nature. He was a very kind and gentle person. His smile was so beautiful that it made others smile. He is survived by his mother Sandra Hay, grandparents Briand and Monya Hay, uncles Chris and Daniel Hay (his godfather), Barbara Hay (his godmother), Jim Hay and aunts Jacki and Kim Hay, father Joseph Chiodo, grandparents Peter and Ada Chiodo, brother Peter (Stephanie) Chiodo and their son Antwone, sister Elizabeth Chiodo and girlfriend Amanda Leach as well as by numerous, aunts, uncles, cousins and other relatives in the Chiodo family. A service to celebrate the life of Lee Chiodo, will be held on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. in the Sargent & Son Funeral Chapel, 21 N. Court Street, with Rev. Luigi Filippini presiding.On-line condolences
may be made at
www.sargentandson.com