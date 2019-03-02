Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sargent & Son
21 N. Court St.
Thunder Bay, ON P7A 4T4
807-345-5351
Resources
More Obituaries for Lee Chiodo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lee Vincent Chiodo

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lee Vincent Chiodo Obituary

Mr. Lee Vincent Chiodo passed away on Sunday, February 24, 2019. He loved to be with horses and spend his time in nature. He was a very kind and gentle person. His smile was so beautiful that it made others smile. He is survived by his mother Sandra Hay, grandparents Briand and Monya Hay, uncles Chris and Daniel Hay (his godfather), Barbara Hay (his godmother), Jim Hay and aunts Jacki and Kim Hay, father Joseph Chiodo, grandparents Peter and Ada Chiodo, brother Peter (Stephanie) Chiodo and their son Antwone, sister Elizabeth Chiodo and girlfriend Amanda Leach as well as by numerous, aunts, uncles, cousins and other relatives in the Chiodo family. A service to celebrate the life of Lee Chiodo, will be held on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. in the Sargent & Son Funeral Chapel, 21 N. Court Street, with Rev. Luigi Filippini presiding.

On-line condolences
may be made at
www.sargentandson.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sargent & Son
Download Now