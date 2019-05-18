|
|
Miss Leena Manninen, age 85 years, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 in Hogarth Riverview Manor. Please sign the online condolences at
Leena was born on July 22, 1933 in Haukipudas, Finland, coming to Canada in 1965. Leena was a very hard worker, she was a Cookee for various Great Lakes Paper bush camps, and was always helping at the family farm from milking cows to throwing hay bales. She loved the community in Kaministiquia, attending all sorts of events at the Kam Hall where she could socialize with friends and neighbours. Leena was known for her baking, bread and pulla were always a treat. She enjoyed being outdoors – especially when the weather was right for blueberry picking. She had a great love for animals, especially dogs whom she would affectionately call her babies. She travelled to Finland to see family, but was delighted to go east or west on her next adventure.
Leena will be sadly missed by her nephews and niece, Teuvo (Catherine) Rehula, Raimo (Melindie) Rehula, Risto (Katharine) Rehula, Ronald (Alysia) Rehula, and Linda Possakka and their families. Also survived by the Niva and Fiskar families in Thunder Bay and other extended relatives in Finland.
Predeceased by her parents Janne and Kustaava Manninen; siblings Juhani (Ilona) Possakka and Sirkka (Urho) Rehula and uncle, Jack (Aili) Possakka.
Special thank you to the of the staff of Hogarth Riverview Manor-4N for all of your care and compassion towards Leena, you know who you are.
Funeral Services for the late Miss Leena Manninen will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 10:00am in the EVEREST FUNERAL CHAPEL, 299 Waverley Street at Algoma with Rev. Jari Lahtinen officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service time. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens and a time of fellowship and reception will be held in the Kam Community Centre.
Should friends so desire, donations to the Thunder Bay and District Humane Society or the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated.
everestofthunderbay.com