VEHNIA
Mr. Leevi Salomon Vehnia, age 83 years, passed away peacefully with family by his side Tuesday December 31, 2019 at Bethammi Nursing Home, where he resided for the past two years. Leevi was born to Arvi and Anna in Sääskiniemi, Finland on November 1, 1936. He was a member of The Finnish Army and moved to Canada in 1967, where he worked hard as a construction laborer. He was very proud of the work he accomplished and his family. Leevi met his true love, Ritva in 1978 and quickly swept her off her feet making her his Queen. Leevi took on the responsibility of dad to Ritva's daughters Tarja and Tuija. It wasn't long after they welcomed their daughter Arja-Liisa in March of 1979. Leevi will be truly missed by his daughter Arja-Liisa, stepdaughters Tarja and Tuija, grandchildren Nicki (Rick), April (Shawn), Danielle, Sami (Tracy), Danny (Ashley), Troy (Leanne), great-grandchildren Lyric, Brayden, Ethan, Ella, Jordyn, Maci, Sophia, Kai, Layla, Jack, Cora, Marley, Finn and Cash, siblings Laina from Geraldton. Arvo, Seemi,Tuula, Tellervo and sister-in-law Riitta from Finland. Sister-in-law and brother-in-law Maire and Bob from Calgary and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Arvi and Anna, sister-in-law Seija, brother-in-law Albert, the love of his life Ritva, brother-in-law Reino, brother Reijo and sister-in-law Laimi. A big thank you to all the staff at Bethammi Nursing Home for the wonderful care provided. A service will be held at a later date.
