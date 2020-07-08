It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Lelia (Lee) Matheson, on Tuesday June 30, 2020 at Roseview Manor at the age of 94 years. Lelia was born on November 16, 1925 in Schreiber, Ontario. She was the youngest child of Frederick and Lelia Kelly. She attended elementary and high school in Schreiber and moved to Fort William after graduation and her mother's untimely passing. It is here that she met Joseph Matheson and they married in June 1947. Together they purchased a lovely home on Archibald Street where they lived for over forty years, and raised their three children. Lelia worked at Fryer's Studio, as a lab technician at Ogilvie Mills and then went on to study social work at Lakehead University and Confederation College. From there she launched a rewarding and successful career in the protection department at the Children's Aid Society. During this time she made lifelong friends and relationships that sustained throughout the years. She was well known for her sense of style, as well as her sense of humour. Lelia was a fantastic cook, entertainer and friend. She loved to travel and went on many vacations and cruises with her husband to Hawaii, Venezuela, Germany and Spain. She loved the annual family Christmas shopping trip to Duluth. Many happy times were spent at the family camps on Walker Lake and at Green Point on Lake Superior. The camp became a place where numerous family dinners and occasions were held. She loved to share her camp with others and it became a tradition every Sunday to visit with her lifelong friend, Dorsa Caldwell. Her life's greatest pleasure was spoiling her grandchildren. She is survived by her daughter, Janis Marostica her son, Kelly Matheson; her grandchildren, Jennifer Kashuba (Dave), Cathy Marostica, Colleen Marostica (Mark), Jolie Hamer Conroy (Tom), Kevin Marostica (Catriona); and great-grandchildren, Dylan and Julianne, Harrison, Norah and Iris, Maia, Vincent and Payton. She is also survived by son-in-law, Jim Hamer; her nieces and nephews, Sylvia Gillis, Richard Matheson, Sharon Neufield and Maureen Drewlo. Predeceased by her beloved parents, Frederick and Lelia Kelly; her husband Joseph Matheson; her daughter Joanne Hamer; her infant grandson, Eldon Joseph; her brother, Frank Kelly; her brother and sister-in-law, Bill and Mildred Kelly; and niece Patsy Kelly; her brother and sister-in-law, Charlie and Mary Kelly; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law Frank and Carmel Matheson. Cremation has taken place and a family service will be held at a later date. If friends so desire, donations can be made to the Arthritis Society or a charity of your choice. Our family would like to thank the staff at Roseview Manor, and are grateful for the exceptional care that was provided by her caregivers on Primrose. Thank you from the family.



On-line Condolences

may be sent to

www.blakefuneralchapel.com

