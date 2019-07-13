|
The Family announces his passing at Wilson Memorial Hospital on July 11, 2019 at the age of 77. Beloved Brother, Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather, and Friend of many. He is survived by his Sister Laurie, and Sons - Blair and Mark. He will be sadly missed by his 7 grandchildren (Nick, Paige, Cameron, Dylan, John, Mathew, and Mary-Frances) as well as his 3 great grandchildren (Lily, Troy, and Kenzie). He is pre-deceased by his parents, Marjorie and Charles “Chuck” Lemcke, Wife, Marilyn Lemcke, and son Brian.
Wayne was a giver. Giver of his time, and his love, which centered around his Wife, Sons, and all of the Grandchildren, and Great Grandchildren. He was an avid athlete in his younger days, and one heck of a dancer right into his golden years. He loved being at the bowling alley, and supporting Youth Bowling. Whether he was at the hockey rink, grocery store, or at Neys Park he was always quick with a smile, and a little humour. He will be sadly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.
Funeral Service will be Tuesday July 16th, 2019 at 1:00pm at the United Church in Marathon, Ontario with light refreshments, and story sharing afterwards. Interment will occur later in the day at the Marathon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Wilson Memorial Hospital, Marathon Museum, or Marathon Foodbank. Messages of condolence may be placed at the Fawcett Funeral Home website at: www.rfffh.com