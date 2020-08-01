1/1
Lempi Donylyk
1936 - 2020
Mrs. Lempi Donylyk, age 83 years old, resident at Roseview Manor passed away after a long battle with Alzheimer's on July 30th, 2020.

Born on November 24th, 1936 on the outskirts of Thunder Bay, ON.

Lempi enjoyed her career at Sears, making many friends along the way. She loved spending time outdoors with friends and family. She spent many years at Black Sturgeon Lake camping, fishing, hunting and blueberry picking. Lempi never said "No" to anyone that wanted or needed to tag along. Many have enjoyed and will remember the gatherings with plenty of food, drinks and fun.

She had a love for painting. Lempi spent much of her time (after the grandchildren were grown up) creating beautiful pieces. Many of them being of nature.

Lempi is survived by her daughter Karen (Erv Sundell), sons Douglas, Danny, and Brian. Grandchildren Jennie (Aaron Silk), Angie (Chris Siegfried), Stephanie Cybulski, Anthony, Kyle and Mark Donylyk. Great Grandchildren Ella Silk, Cole Siegfried and Spencer Gatherum. Her sister Doris Kapush, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Predeceased by her husband Ronald, parents Eino and Lila Wickstrom and mother-in-law Ann Donylyk.

There will be no memorial service as per her wishes. A private interment will be held at a later date.

Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
