|
|
(GOEGAN)
Dec. 4, 1925 ~ Mar. 9, 2019
The family of Lena announce her passing after a short illness on March 9 at St. Joseph's Hospital. Born to Bruno and Anna Goegan. She was the oldest of seven children and was raised in the East End of Fort William. She married William Charles Graham on August 12, 1945. He predeceased her November 2004. She is survived by daughter Valerie Joyce; son Ronald Graham; granddaughter Michelle Monty (Steve); grandsons Gary (Olivia) and Alex (Morgan); great grandsons Ronald and Keith Monty; great great granddaughters Zowii and Jayda Monty; brothers Johnnie (Marion) and Tony. She was predeceased by her parents Anna & Bruno Goegan; brothers Fiori, Louis, Peter and sister Margie Dean; son-in-law Alfred Joyce and daughter-in-law Barbara Graham. A Mass will be held at St. Patrick's Cathedral on March 26 at 11am with Msgr. P. Stilla officiating. Donations to the Canadian Diabetes Association would be appreciated.