

(HASSALL)



Online condolences

may be made through

www.nwfainc.com



On September 22, 2020, Lendra left the pain and discomfort that came from cancer. Missing her smile, her easy laughter and all of the wonderful traits that made her so very special, is her husband Gordon, her sons Brenden and Tanner (Vember), grandsons Klas and Sthori, her brother Bob (Margaret), sister-in-law Verna , nieces Christine, Cheryl, Kelly and nephew Sean. To all of the Doctors, nurses and staff who supported Lendra during her illness, we thank you. The care that you gave, the compassion that was shown at all times, were both exceptional and total. To her friends and co-workers that communicated with her through social media, window visits, etc. we want you to know that you gave her strength and much joy. As per Lendra's wishes cremation has taken place and there will be no service. Should anyone so desire, in lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Regional Cancer Centre at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre.