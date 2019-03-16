|
|
Mrs. Lene Dupuis, aged 98, passed away peacefully on March 11, 2019 in St. Joseph's Hospital, Hospice Unit with her family by her side.
She was born December 28, 1920 to George and Viola Gavaras (nee Sideris). Lene worked for CanCar in Thunder Bay, then moving to Armstrong after marriage as a Bell Canada Switchboard Operator, book keeper, and the Armstrong Local Roads Board secretary until she was 95.
She loved to read (reading a book a day until the last 3 months), was a long time Lioness, loved playing cards, BINGO, gambling at the casino and watching golf and Poker on TV. In her younger days she golfed. Lene was famous for her baking her delicious pies and Greek short bread.
Lene is survived by her children, George (Doretta), Viola (Andy) and Stella-Marie (Chris), brother-in-law Ed Wakewich, nephew William (Anitta), niece Suzanne (Ray), nephew Kevin, niece Teddi (Alex), niece Elaine (Chuck), nephew Thomas (Julie Bess), grandchildren Lorianne (Jermaine), Edward (Maggie), Mathew, Gina (Ken), Michelle, Madison (Mario), Mitchell, Mikayla, as well as her many great grandchildren and her many bingo buddies in Armstrong.
Lene was predeceased by her parents, husband Edward (married 31 years), her Brother William (in 2016 at the age of 98), brother Thomas, sisters-in-law Georgia and Shirley, brother-in-law Jerry, in-laws Stella and William.
Cremation has taken place and a celebration will be planned in Armstrong at a later date. A service for the family will take place on Monday, March 18, 2019 beginning at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Harbourview Funeral Centre presided by Fr. Luigi Filippini of St. Anthony's Church. Interment will take place at a later date.
If friends so desire, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Kitty Kare, SPCA or a charity of choice would be appreciated.