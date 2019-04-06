|
>Leonard (Lenny) Brickell (August 22, 1946 to April 2, 2019) has taken his final ride. Through his Sheetmetal Trade Lenny lived and enjoyed construction for 35+ years, many with Sheetmetal Workers Local 397. Lenny was well known for his volunteer efforts with the MFRC, TBRHSC, Shelter House, Red Cross, Northern Credit Union and other community services. He liked nothing more than to be on his Harley, riding in the wind.Online condolences
He is survived by his much-loved wife Ruth, son Brian and stepdaughter Lori, as well as many friends and acquaintances. In lieu of flowers, donations to TBRHSC Cancer Fund. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
