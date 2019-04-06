Home

POWERED BY

Services
Northwest Funeral Alternative
428 Balmoral Street
Thunder Bay, ON P7C 5G8
807-623-2025
Resources
More Obituaries for Lenny Brickell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lenny Brickell

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lenny Brickell Obituary

>Leonard (Lenny) Brickell (August 22, 1946 to April 2, 2019) has taken his final ride. Through his Sheetmetal Trade Lenny lived and enjoyed construction for 35+ years, many with Sheetmetal Workers Local 397. Lenny was well known for his volunteer efforts with the MFRC, TBRHSC, Shelter House, Red Cross, Northern Credit Union and other community services. He liked nothing more than to be on his Harley, riding in the wind.
He is survived by his much-loved wife Ruth, son Brian and stepdaughter Lori, as well as many friends and acquaintances. In lieu of flowers, donations to TBRHSC Cancer Fund. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Online condolences
may be made through www.nwfainc.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Northwest Funeral Alternative
Download Now