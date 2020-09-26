With heavy hearts, we announce the peaceful passing of our much loved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and dear friend, Mrs. Lenora (Nonie) A. MacLean, age 95 years, resident of Hogarth Riverview Manor surrounded by her loving family on September 11, 2020. Born December 29, 1924 in Ingolf, ON, she was raised and educated in Murillo and Fort William, ON and attended Business College. She was employed as a maintenance worker with Kakabeka Falls Provincial Park where she retired in 1992. Prior to that she had worked at several other jobs. She truly enjoyed life to the fullest and was a member of numerous volunteer organizations and clubs and was a pillar of the Kakabeka community. Mom was small in stature, but had a huge heart, as she was very giving to everyone (family, friends, and strangers). Generous to all, but feisty when the need arose. She had a very adventurous spirit! She was involved in many and loved all sports. Mom played hockey, baseball, curled, and even skied behind cars in her younger years. She was always a beautiful skater and dancer, especially with our Dad. When she took up cross country skiing, many people had a hard time keeping up to her (aka Eddie the Eagle), and she always had so much patience with the young children in the Jack Rabbit ski program. She watched all sports on TV and was a dedicated fan of all Canadian Teams and particularly enjoyed cheering on her children and grandchildren. Mom had a lot of world travels with her son Tom, which included climbing the Great Wall of China, riding camels in Australia, cuddling Koala Bears, holding Iguanas in Bucerias, Mexico at her son Barts place and visiting relatives in Scotland to name a few. She also had numerous trips out West to Alberta and BC to visit her sons and their families, sister, and many friends. Another passion was lottery tickets (buying and selling). Her gambling adventures brought her to Vegas, Hinckley, Grand Portage, and other casinos. Mom loved to shop, even if she didn't buy much, she looked at everything and talked to everyone, so to this day, most of her children avoid any unnecessary shopping - get in the store and get out as fast as we can. She was known by all for her great food, especially her pies and butter tarts. She taught us well about the joy of large family gatherings that always included family and friends. Nonie is survived by her 5 children: Tom (Lulu) MacLean, Bonney MacLean, Bart (Norma) MacLean, Leanne (Willy) Coderre, Laurie Daniels; 10 grandchildren, Dawne, Tommy (Kim), Clarke, Teresa, Vanessa, Barton, Britnie (Kyle), Will (Andrea), Jenna (Mike), and Katie (Zane); 6 great-grandchildren, Cole, Colton, Ayden, Hannah, John and Luca, her sister Darlene, plus numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Predeceased by her beloved husband Tom, parents Louis and Florence Berini, and brothers Cliff and Art. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will occur at a later date to be determined. She will be laid to rest in the Stanley Hill Cemetery Legion plot with her husband Tom. If friends so desire, it would be wonderful if you could perform an act of kindness in her honour. A few of her favourite sayings: if you asked her how she was, she'd say "any better and I couldn't stand it" and since her home was always so welcoming she would say "you know where I live — right beside the Post Office in Kakabeka."





A life well lived.



