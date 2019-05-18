|
A Celebration of Life for
LEO MUKALA (September 5, 2017)
and
MARY-JO MUKALA (October 6, 2018)
Will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Harbourview Funeral Centre, 499 Cumberland Street North, with visitation beginning one hour prior.
Mr. Leo Mukala age 96, a resident of Jasper Place, Thunder Bay, passed away peacefully in St. Joseph's Care Group – Hospice on September 5, 2017.
Leo was born in Kotka, Finland to Kaarlo Mukala and Tyyne Mukala (Viitanen) and immigrated to Nipigon Ontario as a young boy. Leo worked at Abitibi Woodlands and later became a millwright and worked at the Multiply Mill in Nipigon until his retirement.
Leo met Mary-Jo in 1978 and they married in 1984, living in Nipigon together. They built their home and sauna on Lofquist Lake which gave Leo & Mary-Jo a great home base for their many travels in retirement.
They spent the first few years of retirement volunteering to build Lutheran churches in the southern USA which led them to find a second winter home in Harlingen Texas.
Leo and Mary Jo were active square dancers, taught Spanish, Leo was always busy he especially enjoyed playing his Trumpet in the band and was an elder in the church. Both enjoyed Cruise ship vacations which started on the original “Love Boat” in the 70's.
Mrs. Mary-Jo Mukala (Fortier - Cochrane) age 83, a resident of Pioneer Ridge, Thunder Bay passed away peacefully October 6, 2018.
Mary-Jo was born in Kenora, Ontario to Joseph and Evelyn Fortier. She with her brother Douglas Fortier enjoyed the family camp in the summer. Mary-Jo was active member in the church.
She married Don Cochrane in 1956, in Kenora and they had three boys - James, Douglas and Thomas. Mary-Jo ran a floral shop and helped in the funeral home in Nipigon. She graduated as a nursing assistant in 1966 and later would support the elderly as an adjuvant at Grandview Lodge until her retirement. Mary-Jo co-founded the Thunder Bay Cat Club and helped organize the first internationally recognized cat show in Thunder Bay. Her love of cooking and especially Chinese cooking was a family favourite.
Mary-Jo met Leo in 1978 and they married in 1984, living in Nipigon together. In their senior years both moved to Thunder Bay.
Leo and Mary-Jo will be missed by Candace (Larry) Smith, Sheri Pahissa, Lenny Mukala, and Thomas (Judy) Cochrane, Doug (Traci) Cochrane, James (Corrie) Cochrane, Douglas Fortier and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A special thanks to Jasper Park and Pioneer Ridge for the excellent care provided to Mary-Jo and Leo.