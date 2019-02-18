|
October 16, 1945 - February 14, 2019
Leo Ernest Arsenault, age 73, passed away at home on February 14, 2019 and returned to his eternal home. Leo was born in Cochrane on October 16, 1945. He met the love of his life, Sharon Dewey, in the summer of 1964 in Longlac and they married on March 13, 1965.
Leo's life centered on family and their happiness gave him joy. In these last years when he was sick with Parkinson, their visits and interactions with friends gave him contentment.
Leo was a Barber in Longlac for 45 years and loved the people he served and his job. He was well known for telling jokes and sharing many stories with family, friends, and customers who he knew and welcomed as friends. He was actively involved in The Parish of St. John the Baptist for many years, the Knights of Columbus and in the Parish as a Reader and Eucharistic Minister and Parish activities. In December 1985, he was president of Parish Council and these were his words for the Parish at that time: "May the blessing be that of hope for the people of Longlac, may we continue to grow, to love loyally, to do the right thing and walk humbly with our God." Micah 6:8. He was a trustee for the Geraldton Catholic District School Board for over 25 years. In these last years in Thunder Bay, he has been a member of Kitchitwa Kateri Church and although in no active ministry, he was appreciated by the community for his presence. He is a member of Christian Life Community, a lay St. Ignatius community which meets weekly. Leo liked to fish and visit friends and family. He especially liked spending time at his camp on Pagwachuan Lake and with family and friends in the area.
Leo was a kind, gentle and patient man that touched the hearts of people who knew him and cared deeply about his family, sons, daughter-in-laws and grandchildren and often ask when they were coming to visit. He would often say all you need is food in your belly, a song in your heart and love in your family to live a good life. Leo made many friends wherever he went and will be missed by all who knew him.
Leo is survived by his loving wife Sharon; his 6 sons: Shawn (Laura), Vaughn (Jenny), Glen (Kerri-Anne), Real (Raven), Jonathan and Joel (Ashley); grandchildren: Elizabeth Durham, Ryan Eady, Nathan Eady (Kayla), Travis Arsenault (Amber), Amber McCraw, Kayla McCraw, Destiny Linklater, Colby Arsenault, Hayley Arsenault, Connor Arsenault, Owen Arsenault, Emmah Arsenault, Alia Arsenault and Zackarius Arsenault; brothers: Daniel (Joanne) and Maurice; sisters: Diane (Jim) Hawke, Pauline Ferguson, Helene (Glen) Gray, Denise Gibson, Lucille (Alain) Chretien and numerous nieces and nephews.
Predeceased by his parents: Gerard and Delima; brother Louis, sister Jeannine Bernier, brother in laws Ivan Ferguson and Basil Bernier, niece Janice Mann, and grand-daughter Hope Arsenault.
The family wishes to thank Wesway and ParaMed workers for their care and support.
Funeral services for the late Mr. Leo Arsenault will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Longlac at St. John the Baptist church with Father Hugo officiating. There will also be a service held on Monday, February 25, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. in Thunder Bay at Kitchitwa Kateri Church, 451 Syndicate Avenue North with Father Marco Ladao officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parkinson's Society Northwestern Ontario or the - Northwest Region. Arrangements entrusted to the Sargent & Son Funeral Chapel, 21 N. Court Street.
On-line condolences may be made at www.sargentandson.com.