|
August 10, 1951 – July 9, 2019
It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our dear father and grandfather; Leo Lawrence Bannon Sr (Jiggs or Jiggsy) at the age of 67, on July 9, 2019 at TBRHSC with his family and friends by his side. He was born in Thunder Bay, Ontario on August 10, 1951. He was raised in Thunder Bay and a life long member of Fort William First Nation. Jiggsy was a big leafs fan and never missed a game! He also loved sports, hunting and fishing too! Jiggs was an avid hunter and provided for his family and friends. In his earlier years, he worked at the elevators, line cutting for the city, as well as in construction. He was elected for Chief of FWFN a couple times and was a long-time band councillor who served multiple terms since 1974.
Jiggs had a heart of gold and was always there when you needed him, whether it was for a cup of tea, a sandwich or a place to crash, Jiggs' doors were always open. He always gave more than what he got in return, if you needed a hand, he would help the best he can. He was a great leader, teacher, mentor and advocate for his community. His passion was spending time with his family, participating with the youth and being at community events. He enjoyed playing crib and card games, as well as building houses and playing sports. He travelled coast to coast for baseball and coached numerous teams and players who all became family to him. He even hit his last homerun at the age of 62! Jiggs was a strong man, with a good sense of humour. He could make friends anywhere and everywhere. He was one of those guys who touched the hearts and lives of many, and will never be forgotten.
He was a wonderful and loving husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather, great-grandfather and best friend. Jiggs will be sadly missed by the love of his life and wife; Terry “Webby” Bannon, his sons Leo Bannon Jr (Tammy), Sheldon “Shezzy” Bannon (Sabrina), Mark Bannon (Karissa) and his daughter Mandy Bannon (Chris), as well as his step-son Kevin “Yik” Johnson, and close family-friends Shawn Keagan and Nick Netemegesic. As well as his grandchildren; Lauren (Sterling), Lance, Dallas, Kristen, Lane, Sierra, Bryer-Rose and Shylah, Jersey and Christopher. Along with his great-grandchildren Lynnea, Leyna, Saydee, Kaylee, Payton and Gracie. Jiggs is also survived by his brother Brian “Windy” Bannon (Joanne) and his sisters Lillian Peters and Joan Boucher as well as many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by his parents; Lawrence and Mary Bannon, his brothers Michael, Bruce, Clifford, Joseph, David, Michael and his sisters Cheryl, Agatha, Virginia, Jean, Rosemary and baby at birth.
A wake will be held at 122 Mission Road from Saturday until Monday. Prayers will be said on Monday starting at 7:00pm, with funeral services being held at Mountain McKay Scenic Lookout on Tuesday July 16th at 1:00pm. Interment at Immaculate conception in Squaw Bay.
The Bannon Family would like to thank the TBRHSC Cancer Clinic for their exceptional health care and the Intensive Care Unit, Dr. Blonde and Dr. Kovacs along with RN Erin and Mike. As well as Mayor Bill Mauro and city council for their condolences and for flying flags half mast out of respect for our loved one.
Leo Bannon will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 14, 2020.
On-line Condolences
may be sent to
www.blakefuneralchapel.com