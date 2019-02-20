|
July 21, 1931 – February 14, 2019
Mr. Leo Merlo, age 87 years, passed away peacefully in Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre on Thursday, February 14, 2019 with his family by his side.
Leo was born in Fort William on July 21, 1931. He was educated locally and lived in Westfort his entire life. He worked various jobs before gaining employment with the Great Lakes Paper Mill until his retirement in 1992. He enjoyed spending time at his rural property, clearing the trees and brush or just relaxing at his trailer on warm, sunny afternoons. In later years, Leo kept active by going for coffee with friends and attending senior social dances in Westfort, Vickers Heights and other community centres. He liked the live music and socializing with friends. Leo was a member of the Knights of Columbus and frequented the pool at the Columbus Centre.
His second career was the night "security" at the service station his daughter and son-in-law operated. He made many new friends there from employees to customers. He loved cooking, especially making his cabbage rolls which everyone enjoyed.
A kind and selfless man, Leo would go out of his way to help others, especially his family. Whether it be babysitting, entertaining the different generations, giving advice or just being “Nono” for the entire family, you could always rely on Leo to be there and to put a smile on your face. He was able to make a connection, usually to someone from Westfort, based solely on your last name. Leo always had a story, made friends wherever he went and loved to make the ladies smile. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Leo is survived by his three children Leah (John) Tronsen, Wayne and Ron Merlo; grandchildren Kevin (Debbie) and Kyle Tronsen, Mikayla and Cristen Merlo; great-grandchildren Avery and Carter Tronsen as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives.
He was predeceased by his parents, Antonio and Ester Merlo; sisters Agnes (Bill) Semenuk and Antoinette Merlo and brothers Peter (Ann), Roy and Pio (Louise) Merlo.
Funeral Services for the late Mr. Leo Merlo will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 11:00am in the WESTFORT CHAPEL, 420 West Gore Street at James. Cremation will follow with interment in St. Patrick's Cemetery at a later date. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday evening from 6:00pm until 8:00pm in the Chapel.
Should friends so desire, donations made in memory of Leo to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated.
