Mr. Leo Nalli, age 84 years, formerly from Thunder Bay, passed away March 24th, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. Leo is survived by his wife, Linda; sons, Lyle and Walter; daughter, Amelia and their families. Also left to mourn in Thunder Bay; brother, Roy (Gloria); nieces, Joyce (Brent), Cindy (Tom), Marlene (Rob); nephew, Allan (Tanya), Edmonton, AB and their families. He was predeceased by his daughter, Pamela; brother, Arnold; sister-in-law, Lorraine and parents, Jalmar and Ida Nalli. Leo will be greatly missed by all those who loved him.

