|
|
Leo Waldemar Paavola, age 88 years, passed away peacefully on October 9, 2019 at home with family by his side.
Leo was born October 21, 1930 in Port Arthur, Ontario. He was a kind and hardworking man who was dedicated to his family and friends. Leo began work at the young age of 15 for the department of Lands and Forest and then the Port Arthur Shipyards. He was a member of Local 628 where he worked as a welder and steamfitter. He was a first generation Canadian and a proud Finlander. He met the love of his life, Annabelle, in Port Arthur. They married and moved to Atikokan where he worked at Steep Rock Iron Mines. With a young daughter, Annabelle and Leo moved to Thunder Bay where Leo worked for Brunwin Construction, Provincial Paper and then in construction. Leo loved fishing and spending time at camp where he could see sunsets and enjoy the beauty of the lake.
Leo will be lovingly missed by Annabelle, his wife of 67 years; children Lisa (Tim) Owen, Wendy (Roy) Hunter and Larry (Christine) Paavola; grandchildren Kent (Helen Hu) Owen, Rob (Alba Stefani) Owen, Curtis (Ari Cerres) Owen, Chantel Paavola, Brandon Paavola, Julia Hunter, and Kristi Hunter; many nieces and nephews, sister-in-law Jacky Caldwell. Leo was predeceased by his mother Kirsti, father Matti, and sister Laila.
With the passing of Leo, our family would like to thank the staff at Thunder Bay Regional and St. Joseph Care Group who helped in so many ways. We would also like to thank our friends and neighbours who have been so kind and thoughtful over the years. Your compassion has made the journey easier.
There will be a funeral held in Leo's honour in the Chapel of Harbourview Funeral Centre at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 presided by Rev. Joyce Fergus-Moore with visitation to begin one hour prior. Interment in Sunset Memorial Gardens will follow the reception. Should friends so desire, donations may be made in Leo's memory to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or a charity of choice.