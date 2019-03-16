|
The family is saddened to announce the passing of Mr. Leonard "Dale" Cook on Monday, March 11, 2019. With his family by his side, Dale passed away peacefully at the age of 75, after a battle with dementia. Dale was born June 16, 1943 at the Red Cross Station in Kakabeka Falls to Hazel and Leonard Cook. He grew up in Kakabeka Falls attending 2B Oliver School and Selkirk High School. He worked with his dad on the sawmill, in the bush with his power saw, drove school bus for Smart's Bus Lines and worked for the Canadian Pacific Railway, where he was fondly known as "Cookie", until his retirement in 1995. After his retirement he partnered with his sister Darlene and brother-in-law Brian in Mountain Side Sleigh Rides working with his beloved Belgians. In his later years he became the groundskeeper for the Township of O'Connor keeping the cemetery and community centre yard looking beautiful. His main interests were his family, friends, horses and his farm, where he and Eleanor hosted many barn dances and welcomed the world to "Cook Mountain" and the Super Eight Mountain Inn. He also had a love for a game of crib, a big pile of firewood and some good old country music, which he loved to dance to. In his younger years he raced chariots, snowmobiles and pit crewed for his stock car driving friends. His kind heart, quiet and gentle demeanour will be missed by all. Dale is survived and will be cherished by his family, daughters Lorna (Andy) Buob, Jo-Anne (Kevin) Poyhola and son Greg (Tammy) Cook; grandchildren, Natalie (Jared) Staal, Jesse (Heather) Buob, Dwayne, Dawn Ann, Sandra (Tucker Hupe) and Jamie Vanlenthe; Amanda, Callie and Evan Cook; great grandchildren Rebecca Vanlenthe, Hudson Staal and Payton Hupe; siblings Percy Cook, Barb (Roger) Vaillant, Darlene (Brian) Dunfield and Gwen (Bill) Liddicoat; in-laws Helen Ross (John Keller), Lorna (Paul) Daoust, Elaine (Rodney) Kotala, Joyce (Ken) Warwick and Brian (Barb) Luoma, numerous nieces and nephews and special friends. Predeceased by the love of his life, wife Eleanor (2009), parents Hazel and Leonard Cook, mother-in-law Taimi Proutt, father-in-law Arvo Luoma, step father-in-law Fred Proutt and brother-in-law Ricky Luoma. A celebration of life will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Kakabeka Legion. A private interment will take place at the O'Connor Cemetery at a later date. If friends so desire, donations may be made in Dale's memory to a charity of your choice or the O'Connor Community Club where he was well known for his generosity. The family would like to thank the many health care providers for their compassion over the last few years who have helped Dale through his struggles, including the Norwest Community Health Centre, St. Joseph Hospital, the PSW's from both St. Elizabeth's when he was at home and then ParaMed during his time with Lorna and Andy and the staff at Southbridge Pinewood Court, Kingfisher Ward, his final home. Dale is now dancing in the sky with his love Eleanor, whose passing he never did recover from.
