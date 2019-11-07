|
The family of Leonard Elsey wish to announce his peaceful passing away on November 4, 2019. Leonard was born December 15, 1932 to Leonard Sr. and Minnie May Elsey. Leonard (known as Junior in his younger years) grew up in Brent Park. As a young man Leonard excelled at athletics, particularly hockey, soccer, and broomball. Leonard was both a licenced mechanic and a brilliant machinist. If it burned fuel, Leonard could fix it. After many years in the garage and machine shop, Leonard moved into a sales role at Gillis and Warren that he thoroughly enjoyed. He was fortunate to be able to combine his trade skills and sales experience into a second career with The Ministry of Colleges and Universities as a trades enforcement officer and later with the Ministry of Labour in construction safety, the position from which he retired.
Leonard's favorite times were at the family camp at Hawkeye Lake which he built with his father in 1949. This camp was the center of family activities for 45 years of boating, sauna time and snowmobiling. Leonard was an avid outdoorsman and was proud to be one of the founders of the Lakehead Sno Surfers. Many of his lifelong friends are from a shared love of snowmobiling, fishing and hunting. After 35 years of life in Current River where he and Carol raised their five children, Mom and Dad moved to their home on MacKenzie Beach. He absolutely loved it there and called it the best move he ever made. Leonard enjoyed 23 years of looking at the big lake and feeding the birds. Dad lived the last two and half years of his life receiving excellent, compassionate care at Roseview Manor. The dedicated staff at Roseview treated Dad with dignity and kindness and we are forever grateful.
Leonard Elsey was predeceased by his sister Helen, and his wonderful son Steven. Leonard is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Carol. Also by his children David (Lorraine), Daniel (Sharon), Joan (Marty), Michael (Tammie). Grandchildren Andrew (Megan), Steven (Alexandra), James (Jayme Lee), Kelsey (Albert), Michael (Brie), Veronica (Isaac) and Sabrina (Steven). Great grandsons Henderson, and Connor.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Harbourview Funeral Centre where visitation will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with service to follow at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer Society would be greatly appreciated.