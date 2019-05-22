Home

Northwest Funeral Alternative
Leonard Frank Catillo


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Leonard Frank Catillo Obituary

Mr. Leonard Frank Catillo, 80 years old, a resident of O'Connor Township, passed away peacefully at St. Joseph's Hospice on Wednesday, May 15th, 2019. Born on June 23rd, 1938 in Welland, ON, he retired in 2004 after 28 years of service with Praxair Canada. He enjoyed working on and driving his 1939 Buick Streetrod. He could be seen at various car shows and cruise nights with his classic car. Len is survived by his sons Larry and Ron, brother Gilbert (Anette) and David (Patti), also numerous nephews and nieces. Cremation has taken place. As per Len's wishes, no service will be held.

