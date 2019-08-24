|
It is with sadness that the family of Leonard Hepp announces his passing on July 24, 2019 at Mount Sinai Hospital, Toronto with family by his side. Born in Thunder Bay, Ontario on December 18th, 1948, he was one of 4 children of the late Kathleen and Steve Hepp. Leonard graduated from DeVry Institute of Technology, Toronto, the 16th of August 1968 in Communications Technology. Although many job moves during his career, he went to work for Can Car becoming Bombardier for 25 years as a leadhand Technician and wiring supervisor of subway cars and Go Trains. (When you ride a subway car or Go train in Toronto, he had a hand in it). Len was a jack of all trades and there wasn't anything he couldn't do. He loved to travel on his Harley motorcycle alongside Lise, and when retired he so enjoyed going to Arizona every winter enjoying the desert ambiance. Leonard will be sadly missed and remembered by his loving wife of 43 years, Lise and his children Michel (Catherine), Daniel (Susan), grandchild Caitlin and sisters Donna (Rob) Meservia and Charlene (Tony) Armenti. Leonard was predeceased by his mother Kathleen, his father Steve and his brother Mervin. Thank you to all the caring and compassionate nurses and doctors at Thunder Bay Regional Health Science Centre and especially at Mount Sinai in Toronto. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Elizabeth's Church, 766 Sprague Street, Thunder Bay, Ontario with funeral mass to be celebrated by Father Rey Ronquillo. If friends so desire, donations may be made in Leonard's memory to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. The family would like to thank you for your sharing in their sorrow. Your support will always be remembered.
