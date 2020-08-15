Leonard Hiscock

In his 93rd year Leonard Wycliffe Hiscock, currently of Orangeville, Ont., formally of Scarborough, Ont., passed away peacefully with family by his side on August 11th , 2020 following a brief stay at Headwaters Hospital in Orangeville. Len, as he was know by his friends, was born in Winterton Newfoundland on September 24th, 1927. He was the last surviving of 6 children born to Dora and Gordon Hiscock. In 1949 he moved from Newfoundland with two friends looking for work in Toronto. As a sheet metal worker, he was employed for 32 years with DeHavilland Aircraft Company in Toronto; followed by 35 years of retirement. His interest in planes began there and lasted a lifetime. While on a prolonged strike at DeHavilland he found employment at a local curling club and in the summer at a golf course. Len would watch the golfers and could not understand why they had trouble hitting a straight ball. That led to lifetime journey of his quest to hit a straight ball. A journey that lasted up until the week prior to his passing. He passed the love of the game on to his children and grandchildren, who continue that same quest. Len's faith and beliefs motivated him to help others. The Salvation Army was an important part of his life; beginning with attending the Salvation Army school in Winterton as a young child. At Riverdale Corps, in 1950, Len met his future wife, Kay. They celebrated 65 years of marriage in 2016. Kay passed away six short weeks later. He is survived by their children Linda of Thunder Bay, Rick (Felicia) of Orangeville: grandchildren Heather (Talal) of Mississauga, Cameron (Jasmin) of Las Vegas Nevada as well as brother in law George Freeman of Newfoundland. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews across Canada. He was predeceased by his wife Kay, siblings; Louisa, Bert, Wilson, Marie, Carrie and Kathleen, Brother in laws: Gerald, Mac, Alfred and Maurice, and sister in law Margaret. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held on August 29th , 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Scarborough Corps; visitation with family at 10 a.m. Internment will take place in Thunder Bay in early September. In lieu of flowers donations in his memory can be made to The Salvation Army or the Canadian Heart and Stroke Foundation.





“Well done good

and faithful servant.”