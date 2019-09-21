|
Mr. Leonard Olson, age 91 years, passed away peacefully at St. Joseph's Care Group on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. The son of Hilmar and Augusta Olson, Leonard was born in Port Arthur on November 4, 1927 and was a lifetime resident. It was here that he met the love of his life Lily May Mikkela and the two were married on August 7, 1954. Up until Lily May's passing in 1995 you would often find them together, gardening and spending time with family and friends at the property, known as "the farm", in Lappe. Leonard took great joy in spending time with his wife, his two children and especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren. A Class A Heavy Equipment Mechanic by trade, he worked with S.J. Hill & Sons, AMCO Machinery, Northern Wood Preservers and lastly with the City of Thunder Bay before his retirement. Leonard will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed by his children Randy (Francine) Olson and Nancy (Victor) Ingves, grandchildren: Matthew Ingves, Dayna (Danker) Kolijn, Amy (Adam) Creighton and Lukas (Courtney) Olson; great grandchildren Charlotte Creighton and Leo Olson, sister Irene Brown, brother-in-law Bob (Lorna) Walker as well as by numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. He was predeceased by his wife Lily May, and sisters Doris Rever and Bernice Walker. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. in Our Saviour's Lutheran Church with Rev. Matthew Diegel presiding. The interment will follow in Riverside Cemetery. Visitation for friends will be held on Monday from 5-6:30 p.m. in the Sargent & Son Funeral Chapel, 21 N. Court Street. As expressions of sympathy memorials to the T.B.R.H.S. Foundation-Cardiovascular Surgery Fund would be appreciated. On-line condolences
may be made at
www.sargentandson.com