With sadness, the family of Leonard Pageé announce his passing on October 26, 2020 in Edmonton, Alberta. Len was born on July 25, 1935 in Vegreville, Alberta to Marie Rose and Edward Pageé. He was one of seven children. In 1967, Len moved to Thunder Bay with his wife Mary and four children. As a talented printer, Len worked for the Edmonton Paper, Chronicle Journal and Consolidated Press. He enjoyed many sports, including hockey, baseball, football, golfing and curling. He especially enjoyed watching his children participate in sports. Len was very social, loved to dance and enjoyed gatherings with everyone. He kept an immaculate yard and enjoyed his little vegetable garden. Len returned to Edmonton in the 80's. It was later there that he met his spouse, Lorna Scott, where they spent many years together with family, friends and travelling to Hawaii. Len is survived by his spouse Lorna Scott and her family; his children Tim (Kathy), Cheryl Cleverdon (Jack), Blaine (Cathy Cain) and Corinne (Russ Littleford); grandchildren Lee (Kristi Britton), Laura Strbavy (Carmine Bourelly) and Jeremy; great grandchildren Brady, Calvin, Ava and Beckam; siblings Delia Couture, Clara Lacusta and David (Lorna). He was predeceased by his parents Rose Marie and Edward; brothers Ambrose, Felix, René and wife Bernice; brothers-in-law Don Campbell and Nick Lacusta; and nephew Craig Campbell. In honour of Len's wishes, a service will not be held. A private celebration of his life has taken place with immediate family.





Dad, you will be

forever loved.

Rest in peace.