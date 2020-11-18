1/1
Leonard Ross Martyn
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leonard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

March 12, 1924 to November 13, 2020

The family of Leonard Ross Martyn are deeply saddened to announce his passing on Friday, November 13th in Hogarth Riverview Manor, at the age of 96. Dad proudly served in the Navy in the Second World War. He worked numerous jobs and then at Canada Malting until his retirement. Dad and Mom loved travelling and took many wonderful trips together. Leonard is predeceased by Eleanor on February 6, 2006. Survived by daughter Karen Curtis and her daughters Victoria and Veronica and her granddaughter Prairie; daughter Donna (Laurie) Wilson and their children Krista, Paul (Donna) and their granddaughter Chelsea; son Terry (Audrey) Martyn and their children Scott and Laura. A big thank you to the staff on 4 North Iris for looking after Dad so well. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the charity of your choice would be appreciated. A private interment will be held at a later date at Sunset Memorial Gardens.

We will miss you dearly and love you forever.

On line condolences at
www.jenkens-funeral.ca



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jenkens Funeral Home - Thunder Bay
226 S SYNDICATE AVE.
Thunder Bay, ON P7E 1C8
(807) 623-3433
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jenkens Funeral Home - Thunder Bay Arbour Memorial

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved