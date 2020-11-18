March 12, 1924 to November 13, 2020





We will miss you dearly and love you forever.



On line condolences at

www.jenkens-funeral.ca



The family of Leonard Ross Martyn are deeply saddened to announce his passing on Friday, November 13th in Hogarth Riverview Manor, at the age of 96. Dad proudly served in the Navy in the Second World War. He worked numerous jobs and then at Canada Malting until his retirement. Dad and Mom loved travelling and took many wonderful trips together. Leonard is predeceased by Eleanor on February 6, 2006. Survived by daughter Karen Curtis and her daughters Victoria and Veronica and her granddaughter Prairie; daughter Donna (Laurie) Wilson and their children Krista, Paul (Donna) and their granddaughter Chelsea; son Terry (Audrey) Martyn and their children Scott and Laura. A big thank you to the staff on 4 North Iris for looking after Dad so well. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the charity of your choice would be appreciated. A private interment will be held at a later date at Sunset Memorial Gardens.