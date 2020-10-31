

March 14th, 1945 -

October 24th, 2020



Mr. Leonard Hartley, age 75 years, resident of Thunder Bay, passed away peacefully at TBRHSC on Saturday, October 24th. Born, raised & educated in Fort William, he attended Kingsway Park Public School & Selkirk Collegiate. In his early years, Len was employed at Great Lakes Pulp & Paper. He began to take night courses and later accepted a book-keeping & office position at Lakehead University. In the early 1970's he and his wife Diane owned and operated Alpha Nursery School. While raising a young family and working full-time he pursued his education, successfully gaining qualifications in chartered accounting & business administration. Following the sale of the family business, Len worked for many years as a financial advisor with The Department of Indian and Northern Affairs Canada. Declining a promotion in Ottawa, he accepted a position locally at Buset & Buset Chartered Accountants, then Mid-Can Tire office administration. After recuperation from his first heart-attack, Len accepted a position with Fort William First Nations, in office administration and accounting. Well into his final days, Len fondly recalled people and experiences from the first nations communities he worked with, and had a deep respect and appreciation for the culture and beauty of the North. Len was a family man with a wonderful sense of humour. He enjoyed the simpler things in life, especially quiet times on the deck at camp on Hawkeye Lake watching the sunset with his wife of 52 years Diane. Len could be seen digging with his Massey Ferguson tractor and backhoe or his bulldozer, landscaping and working on several camps along the lakeshore. He mentored his son Mike, embarking on buying, renovating and renting houses and helped him start his first business Café West Arthur, which Mike ran for over 20 years. Len's response to his daughter Linda's plea, "Yes I know dad, but can we fix it?" was always the same, a quiet shake of his head then years of patient, loving moments by her side, supporting her restorative vision for antiques and her character home. Len was a true fighter and an inspiration to so many. He was revived multiple times in his life from heart attacks, strokes, aortic aneurism rupture, internal bleeds, collapsed lungs, inoperable heart conditions, pneumonia, diabetes and cancer. For nearly 25 years he fought. Not to mention the life-flights to Toronto and the many times family were called by physicians to gather to say their good-byes, only to have him awaken a day or so later exclaiming, "Hey, what's for breakfast?" With his family by his side and supporting him at home, Len learned to stand and walk again so many times even escaping hospice at St. Joseph's Hospital twice, living not weeks nor months, but 7 years longer than expected. But in the end, after all is said and done, for everything on earth there is a season. So, it is of no surprise that following in his son Michael's footsteps, God called Len home as the first snowflakes fell for it was well known how much Len loved autumn, but not winter. Leonard is survived by his spouse Diane Hartley (Ball), daughter Linda Hartley-Ngugi, brother Gerry Hartley (Linda Johnson), daughter-in-law Treina Hartley (Lunn) and grandchildren Kassidi Hartley & Dalton Hay. He was predeceased by his son Michael Hartley, son-in-law Joel Mutungu-Ngugi, father & mother Earnest & Marjorie (Mick) Hartley, brother & sister-in-law Ronald & Anne Hartley and "Baby infant" brother. We would like to thank the years of dedication and patience from the workers at Paramed, Wesway and Hospice Northwest for the times you let us cry on your shoulder and yell in your ears. You became an important part of our family unit; that made Len's time with us possible. For that we are forever grateful. Thank-you to the Rev. George Porter for the prayers and support during the passing of Len and Michael, and for the strength you have given us to continue on in God's grace. Cremation has taken place. A private family service and interment for Len will be held in Mountain View Cemetery. If friends so desire, in lieu of flowers, donations to Wesway and Gathering Table Anglican Church would be greatly appreciated.