After a long and stoic battle with cancer, Lesley Calvert Sernesky (née Jowitt) passed away peacefully in her home on July 20th, 2020 at the age of 69. Lesley was a devoted wife to her husband, Thomas, and a loving mother to her children, Robert and Amanda (James) and four step children Deborah, Tami (deceased), Robert (Catharine) and John. Lesley also leaves behind her mother Joan; siblings Karen (Allan), Frank and Sandra (Wayne), five grandchildren, aunts and uncles in Canada and abroad, as well as nieces and nephews and her life long friend Judy (Blaine), all of whom she loved dearly. Lesley was born in Leeds, England on October 13, 1950 to Ron (deceased) and Joan Jowitt. At the age of 8, she emigrated to Canada with her family and was raised in Thunder Bay with her three younger siblings. Her fourth sibling Robert died at birth. Like many eldest children, Lesley was the quintessential caretaker. She always had others' best interests in mind and was happiest when helping. As a young mother, she took in boarders and did a variety of unusual jobs, from selling funeral plots to driving school bus, so she could devote most of her time to being a stay-at-home mom. In later years, she resumed her career as a registered practical nurse, once again in the service of others. A private ceremony was held at the Sunset Memorial Gardens where she was laid to rest.



You will be missed, Mom/Lesley.

We love you.