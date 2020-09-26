Lesley Diane Murray (nee Douglas), age 72, passed away peacefully in her husband's arms at Pinewood Court on Tuesday September 22, 2020. A lifelong resident of Thunder Bay, Lesley was proud of graduating from the second graduating class in B.Sc.N (Nursing) program from Lakehead University. Lesley always put her family first and was employed as a nurse at St. Joseph's Hospital, Thunder Bay District Health Unit, Veteran's Affairs Canada, Wesway and finally at the Community Care Access Center. Lesley was a member of the First Presbyterian Church where she sang in the choir for many years. She loved singing and was a member of the Sweet Adelines chapter.



Lesley will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 50 years Don, son David, daughter Jody (Phil) Ukrainec, grandchildren Cameron, Blair, Jase and Jesse, sisters Colleen (Bob) Hodgson, Jackie Douglas, brother-in-law Gerry (Aury) Murray and numerous nephews and niece.



She was predeceased by her parents Jack and Violet Douglas, in-laws Bill and Nancy Murray, brother-in-law Jim Murray and nephew Kasmir Drewno.



Lesley and Don travelled extensively to Scotland and Europe and had 3 trips to Texas with their 5th wheel. They also enjoyed summers at their camp at Round Lake.



Don and the family would like to thank the amazing, caring PSW's, RPN's, RN's, Dr. Janhunen and the Nurse Practitioner, food services, housekeeping and recreation staff at Pinewood Court. Their care was beyond expectations.



Cremation has taken place. A private family internment will take place in the near future. A celebration of life may take place when the COVID restrictions are lifted.



Donations to the Alzheimer Society of Thunder Bay would be greatly appreciated by the family.





