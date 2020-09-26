1/1
Lesley Diane Murray
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lesley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Lesley Diane Murray (nee Douglas), age 72, passed away peacefully in her husband's arms at Pinewood Court on Tuesday September 22, 2020. A lifelong resident of Thunder Bay, Lesley was proud of graduating from the second graduating class in B.Sc.N (Nursing) program from Lakehead University. Lesley always put her family first and was employed as a nurse at St. Joseph's Hospital, Thunder Bay District Health Unit, Veteran's Affairs Canada, Wesway and finally at the Community Care Access Center. Lesley was a member of the First Presbyterian Church where she sang in the choir for many years. She loved singing and was a member of the Sweet Adelines chapter.

Lesley will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 50 years Don, son David, daughter Jody (Phil) Ukrainec, grandchildren Cameron, Blair, Jase and Jesse, sisters Colleen (Bob) Hodgson, Jackie Douglas, brother-in-law Gerry (Aury) Murray and numerous nephews and niece.

She was predeceased by her parents Jack and Violet Douglas, in-laws Bill and Nancy Murray, brother-in-law Jim Murray and nephew Kasmir Drewno.

Lesley and Don travelled extensively to Scotland and Europe and had 3 trips to Texas with their 5th wheel. They also enjoyed summers at their camp at Round Lake.

Don and the family would like to thank the amazing, caring PSW's, RPN's, RN's, Dr. Janhunen and the Nurse Practitioner, food services, housekeeping and recreation staff at Pinewood Court. Their care was beyond expectations.

Cremation has taken place. A private family internment will take place in the near future. A celebration of life may take place when the COVID restrictions are lifted.

Donations to the Alzheimer Society of Thunder Bay would be greatly appreciated by the family.

Online condolences
may be made through
www.nwfainc.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Northwest Funeral Alternative
428 Balmoral Street
Thunder Bay, ON P7C 5G8
807-623-2025
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Northwest Funeral Alternative

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved