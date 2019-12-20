|
|
Mrs. Leslie A. Brown (nee Wright), passed on December 19, 2019. Leslie passed on to be with her parents Jack and Tressa and others that have touched her heart and dog Khelti. Born in Port Arthur General Hospital on October 3, 1954, Leslie was raised along with her siblings in the family home on Egan St. In her youth, she followed her father's lead and became a member of the Macgillivray Pipeband. In 1972 the band was honoured to be members of the Massed Pipe Band of Thunder Bay, playing in the Rose Bowl Parade in Pasadena California. Leslie started her work career as a hair stylist meeting several life time friends along the way, then moved on to work at the Abitibi Provincial Paper mill where she met her current husband David Brown. Leslie was injured on the job in 1982 and battled various effects throughout her life but always found ways to stay involved in the community. Leslie was an involved member of the Royal Canadian Legion Br. 5, and later the Fix it club at the 55 Plus Centre on River St., where she enjoyed woodworking. Leslie and Dave enjoyed 33 years of camping at Savanne River Resort where many memories were made with lifelong friends the Bruce Family-Karen, Kenny and their sons Chad, Ryan and Michael. Leslie will be missed by her husband David Brown and her three children: Aaron Charles, Cory Charles (Janet), David Brown (Leigh). Grandchildren Jack Brown and Caitlin Charles. Leslie is also survived by her two sisters, Glenda (Jim) Black and Kim (Mitch) Treichler along with Neices Jamie and Tressa and nephew, Mitchell. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to RFDA or a charity of your choice. Arrangements have been entrusted to Simpler Times Cremation Centre, 332 North May Street, Thunder Bay.Please sign the
online condolences at
everestofthunderbay.com