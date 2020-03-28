|
July 29, 1928 to
March 18, 2020
It is with great sadness that our family announces the peaceful passing of Les Krieg in his 91st year at Roseview Manor on Wed. March 18. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 66 years Beth Krieg, his sons Gordon (Susan) and Douglas (Mariela) and daughters Karen (Scott) and Kathi. He also leaves seven grandchildren Rachel, Justin, Samantha, Elizabeth, Devin, Maribeth and Ambar. He is also survived by his sister Annabeth and her husband Joe of Windsor, Ontario. Predeceased by his parents MaryAnn and Albert Krieg and his brother Ken.
Les was known for being very active and had a long and full life. He grew up in a small town in the Niagara area. His love of the outdoors inspired him to move his family to the Lakehead in 1968. Les spent is his time working on projects around his homes and was an avid outdoorsman throughout his life, enjoying his moose hunting and fishing. Many happy times were spent through the summer with family and friends at Krieg's Camp on Cloud Lake. After retirement he and Beth spent the winter months in Florida, fishing, golfing and socializing with their many friends. Les will be remembered for his quick wit and story telling.
We give special thanks to the staff of Roseview Manor, Primrose House for their care and kindness during Les's time there. There will be no formal service held but a celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Donations in Les's memory can be made to the Alzheimer Society of Thunder Bay.
