(née Warren)
Leslie passed away peacefully Monday, June 29, 2020 at the age of 51 years after a short battle with cancer. She was born July 14, 1968 to Barry and Judy Warren. Leslie enjoyed many fun times growing up with her dad and brothers, camping, skiing and golfing. When she graduated high school in 1986 she moved to Saskatchewan for a summer job and never left! Hardworking and bold she worked her way up from teller to commercial loans at Conexus Credit Union. In January 1999 Leslie married her dear husband Kelly Jordison. So began a happy marriage full of home renovations and travel. As one of Jehovah's Witnesses, Leslie's study of the Bible led to her cherishing a beautiful promise. The promise of a resurrection to life on a paradise earth. Leslie was predeceased by her mother Judy Warren, and her grandparents Helen and Archie Warren and Norma and Harry Mado. She will be lovingly remembered by her husband Kelly, daughter Kristen (Deryck), father Barry Warren (Carolyn), brother Bill Warren (Lana), brother Jim Warren (Linda), niece Kelsey (Evan), nephews Tyler (Layla) and Eric, father and mother-in-law Wilfred and Lorraine Jordison, along with many beloved relatives and friends. Her family wishes to extend their deep gratitude to all the staff at the Regina Wascana Grace Hospice for the kind and attentive care shown to Leslie in her final weeks. A Memorial Service of Leslie's life will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. For those wishing to view the service, it will be streamed over Zoom, meeting ID: 827 4328 9508, password: John52829.
For those desiring to do so, memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society
, 1910 McIntyre Street, Regina, SK S4P 2R3 or the Watch Tower Bible and Tract Society of Canada, 13893 ON-7, Georgetown, ON L7G 4S4.
