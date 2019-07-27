Home

POWERED BY

Services
Northwest Funeral Alternative
428 Balmoral Street
Thunder Bay, ON P7C 5G8
807-623-2025
Resources
More Obituaries for Leslie Whent
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leslie Mervyn Whent

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leslie Mervyn Whent Obituary

Leslie Mervyn Whent, born April 2, 1942 to Mervyn "Blue" Whent and Vera Whent, resided in Thunder Bay, Ontario. Les passed peacefully in his sleep on July 25, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife Thresia Whent, his son Dean Whent and family, and his daughter Kim Gamache and family. Cremation has taken place. Final obituary and details will be posted at a later date, interment will be held in White River, Ontario. Thank you for all condolences, in lieu of flowers, please donate to Parkinson Canada - Thunder Bay.

Online condolences
may be made through www.nwfainc.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leslie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Northwest Funeral Alternative
Download Now