Leslie Mervyn Whent, born April 2, 1942 to Mervyn "Blue" Whent and Vera Whent, resided in Thunder Bay, Ontario. Les passed peacefully in his sleep on July 25, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife Thresia Whent, his son Dean Whent and family, and his daughter Kim Gamache and family. Cremation has taken place. Final obituary and details will be posted at a later date, interment will be held in White River, Ontario. Thank you for all condolences, in lieu of flowers, please donate to Parkinson Canada - Thunder Bay.Online condolences
