Leslie Mervyn Whent born April 2, 1942 to Mervyn "Blue" Whent and Vera Whent resided in Thunder Bay, Ontario, Les passed peacefully in his sleep on July 25, 2019. Leslie is survived by his loving wife Thresia "Terry" (Hegarty) Whent of 55 years, his son Dean Whent, 2 grandsons, Nick and Alex and great-grandson Jake. Daughter-in-law, Jodie and 2 granddaughters, Ashley and Andrea. He is also survived by his daughter Kim (Whent) Gamache and husband Paul. Les will be sadly missed by Aunt Juanita Bardy-Deseronto, brother-in-law Lawrence Hegarty and wife Shirley from Elliot Lake; his sister-in-laws Patricia Millar (Al) from Burlington and Madge Robinson (Marcel) from Quebec; brother-in-law Wayne Hegarty and wife Barbara from Thunder Bay; sister-in-law Joanne Cherneski (Stan) from Manitowadge; sister-in-law Velma Desmoulin and husband Dave Poliquin from White River; sister-in Law Edith Whent (Howard) and family; cousin Ken Whent and family along with numerous nieces and nephews. Les worked in the trucking industry all his life. He owned Taiga Trucking for many years and then Les Whent Transportation until he retired. His son worked by his side with him all those years. Dean was his best friend as well as his son. He kept a special place in his heart for his daughter Kim. His million-dollar family as he called it. Les enjoyed watching NASCAR with his buddies at the Galaxy, vacationing in the 5th wheeler and time spent at the camp in White River. He was predeceased by his Father - Mervyn Whent, Mother - Vera Whent, Brother - Howard Whent, sister-in-law Evelyn Tihoni and brother-in-law Patrick Hegarty. Interment Service will be held at the White River Cemetery in White River, Ontario at 11:00 AM on Saturday August 31, 2019. This will be followed by a light luncheon at the White River Senior's Center for those who wish to gather and celebrate Leslie's life. For those travelling, accommodations are available at the Continental Motel or White River Motel. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Parkinson Society - Thunder Bay or charity of your choice. Online condolences
